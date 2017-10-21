14th Annual Special Olympics Bocce Ball Bash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG -- It was a Bocce Ball Bash at Bloomsburg University on Saturday.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 more than 300 athletes with the Special Olympics descended on Columbia County.

It started in 2004 with just 16 teams, and it has grown to 175 teams from more than 20 counties.

One volunteer shared why he comes back year after year.

"We really enjoy seeing the kids down here and working as they are. And the smiles on their faces are worth every bit of effort we put in as volunteers," said Joe Lillis.

This was the 14th year for the Bocce Bash.