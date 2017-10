× Tractor-Trailer Ended Up in a Yard in Luzerne County

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP — A tractor-trailer ended up in a yard in Luzerne County on Friday night.

The incident happened along Yatesville Road in Pittston Township when the big rig pulled wires off a home as the driver tried to make a turn.

No one was hurt.

Authorities say the driver will be cited in Luzerne County.