× State Police, Coroner on Scene of Reported Shooting in Sunbury

SUNBURY — Police and the coroner are at the scene of a reported shooting in Northumberland County.

The reported shooting happened around 8 a.m. Friday at an office complex on Third Street in Sunbury.

Police said a woman showed up for work and was confronted by her estranged husband. The man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to The Daily Item.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.