State Police, Coroner on Scene of Reported Shooting in Sunbury

Posted 12:02 pm, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 12:09PM, October 20, 2017

SUNBURY — Police and the coroner are at the scene of a reported shooting in Northumberland County.

The reported shooting happened around 8 a.m. Friday at an office complex on Third Street in Sunbury.

Police said a woman showed up for work and was confronted by her estranged husband. The man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself, according to The Daily Item.

Newswatch 16 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment