Smile Day: Spreading Positivity, Happiness and Joy in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP — Get ready to get your smile on! A man from Luzerne County spent years finding out what makes celebrities grin.

Now, he’s dedicating an entire day to ask in Luzerne County: what makes you smile?

Chris Bohinski, AKA Boh the Smile Guy, is the creator of NYC Smile 4 Me. The mission of the blog is to spread positivity, happiness, and joy.

The blogger worked for So You Think You Can Dance where he met singer and dancer Jason Derulo. There, he asked Derulo to answer the question: what makes you smile.

Since then, his smile mission has taken off. Boh the Smile Guy has asked several celebrities that same question, including Kelly Ripa, Morgan Freeman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bette Midler, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Friday morning, Carolyn Blackburne spoke with Bohinski and some of his supporters.

Boh the Smile Guy will be hosting his Smile Day event this Saturday, October 21, to ask Luzerne County residents: what makes you smile?

The free celebration will take place at the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Fire Hall at 150 Watson St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be free food, fun prizes, and free games. All are welcome.

For more info, you can contact Chris Bohinski at NYCSmile4Me@gmail.com.