LIVE High School Football Scores

Signs of Autumn in the Photolink Library

Posted 6:44 pm, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, October 20, 2017

Mike Stevens, like the rest of us, has been waiting for signs of Autumn. They are finally here and we can see them in this edition of the Photolink Library.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s