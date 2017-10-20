The Scranton Knights are coming off three consecutive losses. Still alive in the District II 6A playoffs the Knights travel to Clarks Summit Saturday afternoon for a meeting with the Abington Heights Comets kickoff is set for 1pm. Health has been a major concern for the Knights team. Head coach Mike Marichak is beginning to see some improvement in the health of his team with some players finally returning from injury.
Scranton Knights Football Team Looking For Saturday Win At Comets
