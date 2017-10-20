Scranton Knights Football Team Looking For Saturday Win At Comets

Posted 3:17 pm, October 20, 2017, by

The Scranton Knights are coming off three consecutive losses. Still alive in the District II 6A playoffs the Knights travel to Clarks Summit Saturday afternoon for a meeting with the Abington Heights Comets kickoff is set for 1pm. Health has been a major concern for the Knights team. Head coach Mike Marichak is beginning to see some improvement in the health of his team with some players finally returning from injury.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s