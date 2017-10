× PennDOT Worker Hit By Truck

FOSTER TOWNSHIP — A PennDOT worker was hit by a truck on Friday in Luzerne County.

Police say a driver, 83, went through a work zone on Route 940 in Foster Township around 9:30 a.m. and struck a parked PennDOT truck.

The truck then rolled backwards and hit the worker.

Officials have not released any more information on the incident including the extent of the injuries following this crash in Luzerne County.