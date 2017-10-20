LIVE High School Football Scores

Mount Carmel vs Selinsgrove

Posted 11:28 pm, October 20, 2017, by

The Red Tornadoes roll into Selinsgrove looking for a win, and momentum as week nine slides by

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s