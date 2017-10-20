LIVE High School Football Scores

Man in Susquehanna County in Standoff With Police

Posted 10:51 pm, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:50PM, October 20, 2017

KINGSLEY — A man with a gun is in a standoff with state police in Susquehanna County.

Troopers are blocking roads near Kingsley, just south of New Milford.

Police have been there for about seven hours.

Troopers responded to a call of a man in the road with a rifle.

When state police showed up the man ran into his home along Route 11 and refuses to come out.

“Troopers tried to make attempts to hail him outside and since then he’s been inside his residence. We hopefully will have a peaceful resolution. We have our special response emergency team on hand,” said Trooper Mark Keyes.

There are no hostages and troopers do have that section of Route 11 blocked off.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.

