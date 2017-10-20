Hospital Workers in Luzerne County on Strike

Posted 4:30 pm, October 20, 2017, by , Updated at 04:29PM, October 20, 2017

KINGSTON — Some hospital workers in Luzerne County took to the streets on Friday to voice their displeasure with their employer.

150 service, clerical and mental health workers went on strike at 8 a.m. Friday morning as they say contract negotiations have broken down with management at First Hospital in Kingston which is operated by Commonwealth Health Systems.

“We’ve been in negotiations since January and we seemed to have gotten stonewalled with wage, the healthcare conditions in the hospital becoming more unsafe. So people decided that it’s time we have to make a stand,” said Tony DeLuca, an employee of First Hospital.

Commonwealth Health says there will be no disruption to patient services.

The non-medical staff say their strike will end Saturday morning in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment