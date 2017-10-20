× Hospital Workers in Luzerne County on Strike

KINGSTON — Some hospital workers in Luzerne County took to the streets on Friday to voice their displeasure with their employer.

150 service, clerical and mental health workers went on strike at 8 a.m. Friday morning as they say contract negotiations have broken down with management at First Hospital in Kingston which is operated by Commonwealth Health Systems.

“We’ve been in negotiations since January and we seemed to have gotten stonewalled with wage, the healthcare conditions in the hospital becoming more unsafe. So people decided that it’s time we have to make a stand,” said Tony DeLuca, an employee of First Hospital.

Commonwealth Health says there will be no disruption to patient services.

The non-medical staff say their strike will end Saturday morning in Luzerne County.