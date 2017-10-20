Google Maps Now Allows Users to Explore the Solar System

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ever dream of visiting Mars or other celestial bodies in our solar system?

Now, you can explore space right from your living room.

Google teamed up with NASA to create the virtual experience "Access Mars," which simulates walking on the red planet and provides close-up views of discoveries made by the Curiosity rover.

You can view it on a computer, phone, or through a virtual reality headset.

And that's not all Google is offering space lovers.

A new feature in Google Maps allows users to zoom in on several planets and moons in our solar system using hundreds of thousands of photos gathered by NASA using the Cassini spacecraft.

In addition to examining the terrain of planets such as Mars, Venus, and Mercury, you can view the icy plains of the moon Enceladus, where Cassini discovered water beneath the moon's crust, and even check out the methane lakes on Titan.

The best part of all this? No space suit required.