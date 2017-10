× Fire Engulfs Brackney Inn in Susquehanna County

BRACKNEY — Several fire departments are on the scene of a massive fire at a bar and restaurant in Susquehanna County Friday night.

The smokey scene happened not far from the New York border in Brackney.

Officials say flames sparked at around 4:30 Friday afternoon at the Brackney Inn.

No word on any injuries or what caused the fire in Susquehanna County.