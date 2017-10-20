× Fall Foliage Festival Wrapping Up

JIM THORPE — Downtown Jim Thorpe was bustling Friday with people coming to check out the borough’s annual Fall Foliage Festival.

People come from all over to shop, eat, and take a ride on the train.

Terry and Susan Potter from Oklahoma are touring Pennsylvania, and historic Jim Thorpe was a stop on their list.

“We just came to visit. We flew into Philadelphia and we are just driving around and visiting places to see the fall foliage,” said Susan Potter.

“I like the city. This is beautiful. The river, the mountains, everything looks great. Of course we are pretty flat in Oklahoma, so we aren’t used to this,” said Terry Potter.

The festival is held the first three weekends in October.

Mona Robinson lives near Williamsport. She came to do some sightseeing.

“I love it! I love it! We love the whole town. The mountains and everything is just beautiful here. I have seen it advertised on 16 because I have been watching,” said Robinson.

This is the last weekend for the fall festival and businesses are happy to already see plenty of people in Jim Thorpe. They are also happy because the rock slide has been cleaned up, making it easier for people traveling on Route 209.

While cleanup of the rock slide was underway, portions of Route 209 were shut down and a lengthy detour was put in place.

Employees at Woods Ice Cream say they are happy cleanup was quick and completed before the festival ends.

“Well, it is actually really good that it’s cleaned up because the traffic will flow better and local people will actually come out more now that they can utilize the road,” said Kimberly McKeever, Woods Ice Cream.

The Fall Foliage Festival wraps up in Jim Thorpe on Sunday.