× Crash Closes Section of I-80 Between Clinton and Centre County

BELLEFONTE — A crash has closed a section of I-80 westbound between Clinton and Centre County.

The interstate is closed between the Lamar exit, 173, and the Bellefonte exit, 161.

This section of the roadway is expected to be closed into the evening on Friday.

According to officials traffic in the area is very heavy at this time.

No word on any injuries following the crash.