Crash Closes Section of I-80 Between Clinton and Centre County

Posted 4:50 pm, October 20, 2017, by

BELLEFONTE — A crash has closed a section of I-80 westbound between Clinton and Centre County.

The interstate is closed between the Lamar exit, 173, and the Bellefonte exit, 161.

This section of the roadway is expected to be closed into the evening on Friday.

According to officials traffic in the area is very heavy at this time.

No word on any injuries following the crash.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment