Big Rig Stuck Under Railroad Bridge in Taylor

TAYLOR -- There was a familiar sight on a road in Lackawanna County.
A big rig couldn't quite clear a railroad bridge on Oak Street Thursday night.
Officials haven't said if the span was damaged when that truck got wedged underneath here in Lackawanna County.
2 comments
Smh
Another incompetent CDL holder. Oh wait, critics say don’t blame the trucker. What should we blame? His GPS? The low bridge? Maybe it was the sign’s fault that read 11′ 3″. Yeah, let’s blame the sign. It should have read 13′ 6″. DARN SIGNS!
Jose Jimenez
The driver probably took his drivers test in Spanish and couldn’t read the road sign.