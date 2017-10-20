Big Rig Stuck Under Railroad Bridge in Taylor

Posted 5:26 am, October 20, 2017, by

TAYLOR -- There was a familiar sight on a road in Lackawanna County.

A big rig couldn't quite clear a railroad bridge on Oak Street Thursday night.

Officials haven't said if the span was damaged when that truck got wedged underneath here in Lackawanna County.

