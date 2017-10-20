Arrest Following Bomb Threat at Technical School

NORWEGIAN TOWNSHIP — An 18 year old has been arrested for a bomb threat at a technical high school in Schuylkill County.

State police say Dominick Cassilli of Frackville drew a picture of a bomb and a building on a piece of toilet paper inside of bathroom at Schuylkill Technology and Training Center South near Pottsville on Monday.

A custodian found it after students left for the day.

A search of the building turned up nothing.

Troopers say Cassilli admitted on Tuesday to writing the note.

Cassilli was arraigned Thursday on charges of threat to use weapons of mass destruction and terroristic threats.

