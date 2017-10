Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP -- There are delays for drivers in part of Luzerne County as PennDOT works to repair a bridge.

Crews started working at 8 a.m. Thursday fixing a hole on the deck of the bridge on the North Cross Valley Expressway (Route 309) between the rock cut and the Luzerne exit (exit 6).

There is no word how long the repairs will take, but drivers are told to expect delays in this part of Luzerne County.