× Wilkes-Barre Home Damaged by Fire

WILKES-BARRE — Fire damaged a home in Wilkes-Barre Thursday morning.

The Wilkes-Barre fire chief said the fire started just before 11 a.m. in the home on Kado Street.

They were able to put the fire out without any injuries to firefighters.

The owner was not home at the time and neighbors called in the fire.

There is no word on the cause.