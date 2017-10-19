Vietnam Veteran Receives Bronze Star Medal in Pottsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- A Vietnam veteran in Schuylkill County received some high recognition nearly 50 years after he left combat.

Lee Umlauf, 67, of Ashland, was presented with the Bronze Star as well as other military medals for his service with the army during the Vietnam war from 1969 to 1970.

U.S. Congressman Matt Cartwright held the ceremony in his office in Pottsville.

Among those in attendance was Umlauf's wife of 45 years and other family members.

Umlauf says he never knew he was able to receive the Bronze Star for those 48 years after leaving Vietnam.