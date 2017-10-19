Scranton Hosts Alzheimer’s Panel

Posted 9:47 pm, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46PM, October 19, 2017

SCRANTON — The Electric City hosted an event on Thursday that raised awareness for a disease that affects millions.

The panel at the Alzheimer’s program provided advice on caregiving, research and how to recognize the warning signs of the disease that destroy’s memory and other mental functions of nearly 3 million American’s every year.

The event was created by Kim Campbell, the wife of the late country music legend Glen Campbell, as a way to help others who also have a loved one or are a caregiver for those affected by the disease. Glen Campbell died earlier this year after his own struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

WNEP’s own Jim Coles moderated the event at the Scranton Cultural Center.

