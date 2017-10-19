Man Shot by Police After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Posted 6:59 pm, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 06:58PM, October 19, 2017

PORTER TOWNSHIP -- A domestic violence incident ended with a man being shot by police in Schuylkill County.

It was around 1 p.m. on Thursday when state police say a woman ran out of a home along North Yohe Street near Tower City.

A man, 42, then came out of the home and pointed a bow and arrow at officers.

A trooper shot the man in the leg before he was able to shoot.

Attempted homicide charges are expected to be filed following that shooting in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment