Man Shot by Police After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTER TOWNSHIP -- A domestic violence incident ended with a man being shot by police in Schuylkill County.

It was around 1 p.m. on Thursday when state police say a woman ran out of a home along North Yohe Street near Tower City.

A man, 42, then came out of the home and pointed a bow and arrow at officers.

A trooper shot the man in the leg before he was able to shoot.

Attempted homicide charges are expected to be filed following that shooting in Schuylkill County.