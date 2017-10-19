Man Shot by Police After Alleged Domestic Violence Incident

PORTER TOWNSHIP -- A domestic violence incident ended with a man being shot by police in Schuylkill County.
It was around 1 p.m. on Thursday when state police say a woman ran out of a home along North Yohe Street near Tower City.
A man, 42, then came out of the home and pointed a bow and arrow at officers.
A trooper shot the man in the leg before he was able to shoot.
Attempted homicide charges are expected to be filed following that shooting in Schuylkill County.
40.595125 -76.533659
