Judge to Decide if Property Tax Reassessment Question to Remain on Ballot in Lackawanna County

Posted 6:54 pm, October 19, 2017, by

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Two Lackawanna County businessmen have gone to court attempting to halt a referendum question on the November ballot about property reassessment.

Chuck Volpe and Keith Eckel, both of Clarks Summit, filed a court injunction saying that the wording of the question is confusing to voters.

The question asks whether Lackawanna County should borrow money to do a property tax reassessment.

It would be the first reassessment in the county in about 50 years.

A judge will decide if the question will stay on the ballot after a hearing scheduled for next week in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s