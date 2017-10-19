Judge to Decide if Property Tax Reassessment Question to Remain on Ballot in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Two Lackawanna County businessmen have gone to court attempting to halt a referendum question on the November ballot about property reassessment.

Chuck Volpe and Keith Eckel, both of Clarks Summit, filed a court injunction saying that the wording of the question is confusing to voters.

The question asks whether Lackawanna County should borrow money to do a property tax reassessment.

It would be the first reassessment in the county in about 50 years.

A judge will decide if the question will stay on the ballot after a hearing scheduled for next week in Lackawanna County.