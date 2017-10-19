× Google’s Frightgeist Can Help You Find A Unique Costume This Halloween

Google’s Frightgeist tool is harnessing the power of search data to let you know the chances that you’ll run into someone else wearing the same costume this Halloween.

If you show up to a costume party dressed as a clown this year, there’s a good chance you’ll be seeing double, or even triple. The classic costume is ranked third with some help from ‘sightings’ across the county, as well as, the plots of popular films and TV series.

Wonder Woman edges out last year’s top choice, Harley Quinn, as the most popular costume nationally.

When it comes to Pennsylvania, here are the top 5 costumes this year:

Harley Quinn Wonder Woman Clown Zombie Unicorn

Looking to stand out locally? Stay clear of spider and clown costumes. They are the number one and number two costumes searched in Northeast PA.

Traditional favorites Princess and Pirate find themselves on the list as well.

Having trouble finding the perfect Halloween getup? Google Frightgeist’s new “Costume Wizard” is here to help! Simply answer a few questions and Google will magically find the perfect costume for you.

For those who already have a costume in mind, a quick search will show its rank nationally and let you know the likelihood of running into another person dressed like you at a party.

Check out Google’s Frightgeist here.