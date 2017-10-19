The Red Copper 5 Minute Chef promises to cook your food in just minutes with deep wells that cook the top and bottom of your food simultaneously. The copper-infused ceramic cookware also has a non-stick surface so the food slides right off. Or so the makers say. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
Does It Really Work: Red Copper 5 Minute Chef
