Aggravated Assault Charges After Shots Fired in Lackawanna County

Posted 9:15 pm, October 19, 2017, by , Updated at 09:12PM, October 19, 2017

JERMYN — One man is in custody after threatening another man with a gun in Lackawanna County.

According to police Michael Drake, 29, of Jermyn and John Morgan were arguing over a girl. Drake then reportedly grabbed a gun and fired shots at Morgan.

Police say Drake then held the gun underneath Morgan’s chin and told him he was going to, “kill him.”

“The shot was fired because I was trying to scare the individual away,” said Drake when Newswatch 16 approached him outside of the Archbald police station.

Police then found two guns in the residence, neither of which were registered to Drake.

One of the firearms is a lost gun out of Los Angeles, California according to police.

Drake has been charged with aggravated assault and other related charges following that incident in Lackawanna County.

