Accused Walmart Shooter Testifies

WILKES-BARRE — A man who admits opening fire on police at a Walmart in 2015 took the stand Thursday at his attempted homicide trial in Wilkes-Barre.

Scott Sargent decided to tell his side of the of why he started shooting in that parking lot.

Sargent told the jurors that he did not mean to hurt any police or people in the parking lot when he opened fire on police.

Police say Sargent opened fire on officers outside of a Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township on October 17, 2015.

Sargent testified he, “never intended to kill police.”

The man from Schuylkill County says on that day he was leaving the Mohegan Sun Casino because he was feeling uneasy. He believed he was being followed by two people.

He and his girlfriend headed to Walmart where he dropped her off and headed to the back area of the store.

That’s when Sargent says he saw the same two people from the casino and decided to fire two warning shots.

Sargent told jurors his girlfriend then came out and he put the gun down.

While they were talking, Sargent says his car was hit by gunfire so he decided to fire back using his AR-15.

In court, Sargent says he never realized it was police firing at him saying, “if I would have known it was police, I would have stopped and told them there was a problem.”

Sargent was eventually wounded after Wilkes-Barre Officer Alan Gribble shot him in the stomach.

Closing arguments begin Friday morning at the Luzerne County Courthouse.