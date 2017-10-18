Wyoming County Business Gets in the Fall Spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK -- Inside the greenhouse at Creekside Gardens near Tunkhannock, employees are working away like elves on the north pole.

That's because Creekside is preparing for "The Pumpkin House."

Over the next two weekends, over 1,000 carved pumpkins will be on display during the evening hours.

"It's a really fun event. We carve over 500 pumpkins for each weekend. We have a theme every year. This year, it's 'Kingdom of Magic.' So, we'll have castles and kings and queens and princes and princesses," said Sherri Kukuchka, owner.

"Everybody is laughing, having a good time. People are looking around, taking pictures. They're like 'oh my gosh, look at that pumpkin, that reminds of this.' It's a lot of fun," said Darian Mosluk, an employee.

Last year, around 5,000 people attended the event. The perfect fall weather is expected to draw another big crowd.

"Having this more fall-like weather where it is cooler at night, definitely makes people think more about pumpkins in particular," said Kukuchka.

Now, Darian and Sherri say that over the next two weeks, they're going to carve at least 200 pumpkins each, but we put them to the test... What's their favorite pumpkin?

"My favorite pumpkin right now is this patterned one. A little lantern. I really like designs. I like the designed pumpkins. They're different," said Kukuchka.

"My favorite would have to be this one. It's a troll. It's just different. His nose is the stem, so I love it," said Mosluk.

And you can get in on the fun the next two weekends from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night.