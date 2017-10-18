WVC Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds

Posted 11:37 pm, October 18, 2017

Jack Zardecki came home in 16:01 to win on the boy's side for Dallas. They claimed the team title too. While Lindsey Williams the Holy Redeemer senior ran 20:00 flat to claim the individual title for the girl's in the Wyoming Valley Conference Cross Country Championships at the Wyoming County Fairgrounds. The Dallas girl's won on the team side. The District II Cross Country Championships take place October 25th at Lakeland Area HS beginning at 11am that morning.

