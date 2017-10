Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warmest October on record is from 1947......70 Years ago. It was in that year that the Roswell, New Mexico "incident" happened! OK, it wasn't really an alien crash site, but it does hopefully make you really think of all those years that passed since seeing that post-war, black and white imagery! 70 Octobers have come and gone and this is THE WARMEST ON RECORD SO FAR! We have two weeks to go until the month ends....I'll keep you posted!

Joe Snedeker WNEP