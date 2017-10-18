Threat To High School Causes Concern for Parents and Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY -- A police SUV sitting outside the Troy Senior High School is not something parents and students in Bradford County usually see.

Both Troy police and state police were at the school Wednesday because of a threat against the high school.

“We identified several students. The rumors wouldn't identify a single student who said this and the rumor was that they were going to blow up the school with a gun today,” said Superintendent Charles Young of the Troy Area School District.

The superintendent and school officials along with police first learned about the threat after rumors spread on Monday.

The students in question were suspended for one day while police continued their investigation.

An automated call was sent to parents of the students Tuesday leaving classes half empty because of the threats.

Charles Young has been superintendent here for eight years and tells Newswatch 16 he never expected something like this.

“Some nervousness and apprehension naturally after the Newtown shooting several years ago, but this type of event, no I’ve never seen anything like it,” said Young.

Although some parents still sent their kids to school on Wednesday they still are concerned about the threat made against the high school.

“It really does scare me, I would rather my kids stay home today I had no idea what the threats were about or what was going on,” said Ellen Raymond.

“It's very frustrating it's very disruptive and it will take a little while to reach equilibrium and balance,” said Young.