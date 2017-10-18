× Restaurant in Luzerne County Makes a Comeback After Fire

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP — A restaurant that was shuttered for months after a fire is back in business in Luzerne County.

Wednesday was the first dinner service for Brian and Missy’s Main Street Bar and Grill in Mocanaqua and loyal customers were ready to grab some grub.

Reservations were quickly booked with many wanting to be the first through the door.

“I saw their post on facebook and I was one of the first ones to make a reservation, to be one of the first customers,” said Mary Potter of Mocanaqua.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time but we visited up here a few times while they were working on it,” said Robert Samson of Nescopeck.

The restaurant near Shickshinny is now open Wednesday through Sunday in Luzerne County.