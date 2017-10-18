× Police Investigating Alleged Shots Fired in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT — Police are investigating reports of shots fired in Williamsport.

According to police, they responded to the call at the corner of Catherine Street and Sheridan Streets early Wednesday evening.

Police did not take anyone into custody but a motorcycle was impounded as a result of the investigation.

When Newswatch 16 arrived on scene police were putting markings on the ground and gathering evidence.

There are no reports of any injuries following that incident in Lycoming County. The investigation is ongoing.