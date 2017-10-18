× Officers, Workers Testify about Walmart Parking Lot Shooting

WILKES-BARRE — Police officers took the stand Wednesday in a trial of a man accused of opening fire on law enforcement in a Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart parking lot.

in court, witnesses who testified say they haven’t been the same since Scott Sargent started shooting two years ago in that Walmart parking lot.

Prosecutors say Sargent started firing at police officers two years ago with a semi-automatic rifle in a Wilkes-Barre Township Walmart parking lot.

Zachary McNeill was an employee and witnessed it all.

“I was trying to become a master mechanic, but ever since that point, I kind of abandoned the automotive field. I don’t feel like I’ll ever be in an environment that doesn’t remind me of that,” McNeill said.

Stacy Bouton’s family says they, too, still feel the impact of that shooting to this day. She came into court with her son to support her husband, Wilkes-Barre Township Police Officer Brian Bouton. He testified that he knew officers’ handguns were no match for Sargent’s rifle so Bouton got closer to Sargent as he was firing at police, giving cover to other officers but then, his windshield was shot.

“I had some of the other officers tell me what a hero he was for putting his life out there for them, and a few of them did say they didn’t know if he was alive or dead,” Stacy Bouton said.

Officer Bouton’s car stopped, but he reacted immediately, and he was not injured.

In court, he testified, “I ducked and no sooner did I go towards the center of my vehicle, when a bullet went through the windshield and through the headrest. If I was still sitting up, it would’ve been my right eye.”

“To think that he could actually do something like that I couldn’t even justify. So for me, as far as justice would be him going to jail for life,” Stacy said.

A number of other law enforcement officials testified, including Wilkes-Barre Police Officer Allen Gribble. He was able to end the incident by shooting Sargent in the abdomen.

Defense attorneys indicated in opening statements that Scott Sargent may take the stand in his own defense. The trial is expected to resume Thursday morning.

