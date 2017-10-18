Mega Millions Lottery Changing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP -- Kinsley's Shoprite near Brodheadsville is always busy with lottery hopefuls looking to hit the jackpot.

Those who play Mega Millions learned there are some updates coming to the game, including a larger jackpot.

"It's another gimmick to get people to buy tickets and I'm sure people will buy them," said Steve Hoffman, Saylorsburg.

Starting jackpots will increase from $15 million to $40 million.

There will be higher second prizes and more chances to win $1 million prizes, but these changes come at a price.

Tickets will go from $1 to $2 per play.

"Well, I don't know it will end up being three dollars because if you play the mega ball, it will be three just like the Powerball. Powerball was two dollars and if you want to play the Power Play it's three dollars and people like to play the Power Play because it's double the amount if you win," said John Ancona, Saylorsburg.

In the updated version of the game, players will have five less regular numbers to choose from, but 10 more mega ball numbers to pick from. Some lottery players we spoke to aren't sure if these changes will make any difference.

Players will choose five numbers from one to 70 and one Mega Ball number from one to 25.

There is a one in 24 overall chance of winning any prize. Chances of winning the jackpot will be one in almost 303 million.

Players think they will end up paying more to lose.

"I haven't won yet. I keep playing and I've won nothing. Maybe a dollar or two to get my money back when I got a mega ball but that's about it," said Ancona.

"Well, if it's a better chance to win, but I guess it's a game no matter which way you go," said Allison Chirichello, Saylorsburg.

Tickets sales for the updated game will begin October 28 with the first drawing under the new rules taking place October 31st.

You can watch lottery drawings right here on WNEP.