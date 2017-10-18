× Medication Checkup: Area Pharmacists & Wilkes University Students Prep for Free Program

Area pharmacists along with pharmacy students at Wilkes University are on a mission this month.

October is American Pharmacists Month.

Organizers say the goal of the month-long campaign is to “celebrate the accomplishments of pharmacists and educates patients, the public, policymakers, and other health professionals about pharmacists’ expanding role in patient care as integral members of the healthcare team.”

To mark the national campaign, pharmacy instructors and students at Wilkes University are starting to sign people up for an upcoming event known as “Brown Bag Medication Review.”

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the free program Wednesday.

The event will take place next Tuesday, October 24, at several Active Adult Centers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

For a list of places participating and where to sign-up, head here!

People are asked to bring their medications or a list of the medicines they take including over-the-counter medicines and vitamins. They will have free pill boxes, disposal bags, health trackers, and more.

The free program is a chance for people to team up with pros, have their prescriptions and over-the-counter medications reviewed to make sure they’re taking their pills properly the meds are interacting the way they should, and suggestions on how people could save money.

Also as a part of the free program, tips from experts on helping senior citizens navigate Medicare’s Open Enrollment 2018.