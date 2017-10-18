Man Charged With Attempted Homicide After Shooting His Daughter’s Boyfriend in the Groin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MAHONY TOWNSHIP -- A Shenandoah man was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on charges of attempted homicide and assault.

According to police, gunfire erupted early Sunday morning at the Motel 6 just outside of Frackville.

Troopers accuse Donald Jenkins Jr., 40, of bursting into room 49 where his daughter, 20, had been staying with her boyfriend since Friday.

Jenkins, according to police, got into an argument with the boyfriend before pulling a gun and shooting him in the groin.

Housekeeper Lisa Mowery was cleaning the room next door.

"And I heard a whole bunch of noises and I thought he was like getting beat up, but when I head the big bang, I knew it was a gun. I knew it was a gunshot," said Mowery.

Mowery says she gave the victim towels to help stop the bleeding.

"He was in there crying and moaning and he was saying please help me, you know."

Troopers say Jenkins was upset that his daughter was dating the man.

The victim was taken to a hospital but by the time police arrived at the motel, the suspect was long gone.

He hadn't been seen until police in Schuylkill County announced his arrest Wednesday afternoon.

Jenkins is facing numerous charges. The most serious of which is attempted homicide.