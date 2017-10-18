Judge Rules Scranton Overtaxed Residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A Lackawanna County judge has sided with a group of Scranton residents that sued the city earlier this year.

The residents say the city of Scranton has violated state law by overtaxing them.

The city argues its own taxing laws trump the state's.

The Lackawanna County judge sided with the residents saying that the city is in violation of state law.

The city of Scranton can appeal the ruling to a higher court.

It is not clear what the consequences for the city would be if the decision stands.