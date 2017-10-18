Judge Rules Scranton Overtaxed Residents

Posted 6:58 pm, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 06:57PM, October 18, 2017

SCRANTON -- A Lackawanna County judge has sided with a group of Scranton residents that sued the city earlier this year.

The residents say the city of Scranton has violated state law by overtaxing them.

The city argues its own taxing laws trump the state's.

The Lackawanna County judge sided with the residents saying that the city is in violation of state law.

The city of Scranton can appeal the ruling to a higher court.

It is not clear what the consequences for the city would be if the decision stands.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s