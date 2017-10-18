Jim Thorpe football

Posted 6:35 pm, October 18, 2017, by

Jim Thorpe is still amazed at their 'Olympian' effort when they scored on a 35 TD pass on the final play of the game to tame Tamaqua last week.  Thorpe has a big game against Pottsville  this week, but they can cherish their win, for now.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

