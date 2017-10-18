× Jerry Sandusky Denied New Trial

BELLEFONTE — A judge in Centre County has denied Jerry Sandusky’s request for a new trial.

Sandusky, a former Penn State University assistant football coach, was found guilty in June of 2012 of 45 counts related to the sexual abuse of children.

In October of 2012, a judge sentenced Sandusky to 30 to 60 years in prison.

Sandusky sought a new trial under the state Post-conviction Relief Act.

Earlier this year, a new judge was assigned to oversee the appeal.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court named Judge John Foradora to the case. Foradora serves as a judge on Jefferson County’s Court of Common Pleas.

Judge John Cleland oversaw the original trial and the subsequent appeal. He asked to be removed from the case after he said the defense attorneys attacked the credibility of everyone involved in the trial, including him.

Sandusky blames the defense attorney at his trial in 2012 for his conviction.

The charges against Sandusky came to light in the fall of 2011.

Earlier this year, the former president of Penn State was convicted on one count of child endangerment in connection with the Sandusky scandal. Two Penn State administrators also pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges.