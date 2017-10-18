Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Ford Recalling 1.3 Million F-Series Pickups for Door Latch Issue

Posted 9:34 am, October 18, 2017, by , Updated at 09:33AM, October 18, 2017

2015 Ford F-150 PHOTO: Ford.com

NEW YORK — Ford is recalling 1.3 million F-series pickup trucks, the best selling vehicle in America, for a door latch problem that could allow the door to open while the truck is moving.

The affected models include some of the model year 2015 F-150’s, as well as some 2017 Super Duty pickups. In addition to the problem with the door opening unexpectedly, the latch can also prevent the driver from opening the door when they need to.

Ford estimates it will cost $267 million to make the repairs.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the problem.

Click HERE to see if your vehicle is affected.

