× Fiery Wreck Ties Up Traffic on Part of I-180

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP — A fiery crash involving a rig and a car has part of a highway closed in Northumberland County.

Interstate 180 westbound is closed near the Watsontown exit (exit 1) because of the crash.

There is no word on injuries or how long the road will be closed.

Get real-time conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.