County Commissioner Suggests Privatizing Prison

Posted 5:04 pm, October 18, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- A county commissioner is asking to look into making the Lackawanna County Prison privatized.

Commissioner Lauren Cummings brought the idea up on Wednesday at the monthly prison board meeting in Scranton.

She made the argument that allegations of sexual abuse and rising overtime costs are reasons why selling to a private company might be a good idea.

Cummings made a motion to conduct a study to look into the issue but it was tabled until they can find out how much that study would cost.

The Lackawanna County Prison is currently under investigation by the Attorney General's office.

Nine corrections officers are on administrative leave for abuse allegations at the prison.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • Greed is the American way

    Yep, a company that has an incentive to keep people in jail. Judge Mark Ciavarella and Senior Judge Michael Conahan from luzerne county can be consultants on this project. Good old Mark can consult when he gets out of the federal Pen in 22 years

    Reply Report comment