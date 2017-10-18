County Commissioner Suggests Privatizing Prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A county commissioner is asking to look into making the Lackawanna County Prison privatized.

Commissioner Lauren Cummings brought the idea up on Wednesday at the monthly prison board meeting in Scranton.

She made the argument that allegations of sexual abuse and rising overtime costs are reasons why selling to a private company might be a good idea.

Cummings made a motion to conduct a study to look into the issue but it was tabled until they can find out how much that study would cost.

The Lackawanna County Prison is currently under investigation by the Attorney General's office.

Nine corrections officers are on administrative leave for abuse allegations at the prison.