Bridge Work to Slow Traffic in Luzerne County

October 18, 2017

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — Bridge repairs could tie up traffic Thursday in part of Luzerne County.

PennDOT says Route 309 southbound is scheduled to be down to one lane between the rock cut and Luzerne exit (6) starting at 8 a.m.

Crews will be out repairing a hole that has opened up in the deck of a bridge.

PennDOT expects significant traffic delays throughout the day on Thursday.

Check real-time traffic conditions at WNEP Traffic Tracker.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

