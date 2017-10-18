× Bridge Work to Slow Traffic in Luzerne County

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP — Bridge repairs could tie up traffic Thursday in part of Luzerne County.

PennDOT says Route 309 southbound is scheduled to be down to one lane between the rock cut and Luzerne exit (6) starting at 8 a.m.

Crews will be out repairing a hole that has opened up in the deck of a bridge.

PennDOT expects significant traffic delays throughout the day on Thursday.

