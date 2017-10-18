Bear Found Running About Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A bear, believed to be about 2 and a half years old was spotted roaming the streets in the area of Wilkes University on Wednesday morning.

The bear ended up in the backyard of a home on Mallery Place and that's where the game commission was able to tranquilize it.

WNEP spoke to a 9-year-old boy who saw the bear.

"I was walking by the door and then I saw something two feet - I said mom, 'I just saw something' and he was right there. 'Mom, mom its right there! Mom, mom.' and I'm terrified. I'm not letting my mom get mauled by that," said Seth Hewitt.

Since bear season is coming up, the game commission tagged the animal to warn hunters that its meat should not be eaten because it has tranquilizer in its system.

The bear was then taken to state gameland near Rickett's Glen and released.