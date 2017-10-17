Taylor Caridi Pocono Mountain East girls soccer

With 94th and 95th goal in a 4-3 win over Pocono Mountain West last week, Taylor Caridi became the all-time leading scorer at Pocono Mountain East. Caridi will attend the University of Buffalo next season.
