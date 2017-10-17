Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Taylor Caridi Pocono Mountain East girls soccer

Posted 6:45 pm, October 17, 2017, by

With 94th and 95th goal in a 4-3 win over Pocono Mountain West last week, Taylor Caridi became the all-time leading scorer at Pocono Mountain East.  Caridi will attend the University of Buffalo next season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s