× Still Waiting to Hear From Rep. Marino over Drug Bill Concerns

WILLIAMSPORT President Donald Trump says Congressman Tom Marino has pulled his name from consideration to be the national drug czar. It comes after Marino was a focus in a scathing report on opioid oversight.

But the DEA's chief judge wrote that the legislation would make it "all but impossible" to stop an unscrupulous distributors. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/fKEzCCK8GL — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 16, 2017

President Trump said on a radio broadcast Tuesday morning that the congressman from Lycoming County wants to avoid any potential conflict of interest.

We wanted to hear an explanation from the congressman himself.

We’ve reached out to Congressman Marino several different ways, even stopping by his home and office in the Williamsport area but again he was nowhere to be found.

Just two days after a highly critical CBS 60 Minutes and Washington Post report aired, President Donald Trump tweeted that Congressman Tom Marino, a Pennsylvania Republican, has withdrawn his name from consideration to become the nation’s next drug czar.

Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017

“I think that’s probably a good thing to do in this situation until all the facts is revealed about this bill,” Maddi Dunlap.

The report that aired on 60 Minutes on Sunday revealed the Republican congressman from Lycoming County co-sponsored a bill that may have made the opioid epidemic worse.

Marino’s bill limits the way the nation’s drug enforcement agency (DEA) can stop large shipments of legal opiates.

For the second day, Newswatch 16 made calls to Marino’s Washington office and stopped by the one in Williamsport looking for answers.

This time, workers wouldn’t even tell us anything and Mr. Marino is still nowhere to be found.

“I think Mr. Marino has a lot to answer for. People have tried to reach out to him before to have town hall meetings and he won’t come out. That’s a problem,” Dunlap said.

“I kind of ignored it. I know him, I know his family personally, and I respect him as a congressman and a person so I still stand with Tom Marino,” said Amanda Hoover.

In Williamsport in Marino’s district, constituents have polarizing opinions about their congressman. However, it seems everyone can agree on one thing the opioid epidemic is real and there needs to be a change.

“I think they are coming after Tom Marino and it’s not all him,” Hoover said.

“We have such huge problem here. It’s huge and we’ve been fighting on so many levels and to think that somebody in a great position who could be a helper may have been doing the opposite, it’s sickening,” Dunlap added.

Marino’s office staff tell us they will give us a written statement when it becomes available.