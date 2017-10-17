Special Needs Night out at Columbia County Farm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP -- The music was pumping and kids were drumming, playing in a box of corn kernels at Rohrbach’s Farm near Catawissa for the annual Special Needs Night.

Tuesday was the third annual special needs event at the farm, which offers a chance for kids with special needs to enjoy the farm with their families.

"This is a great event they have every year. You know, we appreciate that they do something like this. We love coming every year,” said Warren Quinn of Ringtown.

The farm owners say this is one of their very favorite events.

They put it on with the help of volunteers including students from Bloomsburg University, giving kids with disabilities and special needs a chance to pick pumpkins and play together.

Many of the activities were free.

"We just keep getting a little bigger, a little bigger each year. We just keep getting the word out to families,” said Denise Bosworth of Rohrbach’s Farm.

"The first time we were here there were four families. I think it was three years ago, so to see this is amazing. The kids need this. They need time for themselves where they can be themselves,” said Charlotte Czeponis of Ashland.

There were hayrides and apple launches, lots to do and experience.

"I like to do everything! My most favorite is the playground and that tunnel slide,” said Tanner Quinn of Ringtown.

Parents and kids alike were thrilled with all the fall fun.

"It's great, they can actually see there are other kids with special needs because sometimes they feel different and singled out and it's nice they can feel included and just like everyone else,” said Heidi Quinn of Ringtown.

More than 60 kids and their families attended the special night.