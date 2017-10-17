Restaurant in Luzerne County Ready to Reopen After Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP -- After nine months of being out of business because of a fire, a restaurant in Luzerne County will soon be back in business.

Brian and Missy's Main Street Bar and Grill in Mocanaqua is ready to complete its comeback story. After a January fire shut the place down for nine months, the popular establishment in Luzerne County is set to reopen on Wednesday.

"An emotional roller coaster. We went from crying, both of us, to the excitement when people walk through those doors tomorrow. It's going to be like happy tears," manager Missy Peters said.

The aftermath of the electrical fire left the bar and grill in shambles. Now, the inside looks lavish after a complete makeover. The reopening is so anticipated, that Brian and Missy are fully booked on Wednesday.

"Just this morning, I've probably got about 20 phone calls, even making New Year's Eve reservations. It's overwhelming, the support we've received through all of this," Peters added.

The reputation of this local staple really is first rate. Two of the local customers who we spoke with say that some of the best meals they've ever had, have come inside.

"I lived in the Washington, D.C. area for many, many years. I always tell Missy that some of the places in that area couldn't hold a candle to what you have here. It has atmosphere. The food is outstanding. I've never had a bad meal here," said Frank Nevina of Mocanaqua.

"I like this place. Their food is great. You couldn't ask for anything better. And to me, it's convenient, because I live up the road, so I can walk down here and get my meal," said Geraldine Sudol of Mocanaqua.

Missy Peters says that when she sees the customers come in on Wednesday, there will be tears rolling down her cheeks.