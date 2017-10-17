Support Salvation Army Wildfire Relief

Pocono Carjacker Sent to State Prison

Posted 3:42 pm, October 17, 2017, by

Eddie Quick

STROUDSBURG — A man will spend at least 26 years in state prison for a violent carjacking in the Poconos.

In August, Eddie Quick was found guilty of charges related to the carjacking of an elderly man at knifepoint back in 2015.

That man was hurt in the incident.

Quick led police on a chase that eventually ended after he hit a pole at the East Stroudsburg exit of Interstate 80.

1 Comment