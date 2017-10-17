Man Charged with Raping 12-year-old Girl
MAHANOY CITY — Police in Schuylkill County say a man admitted having sex with a child.
Officers say Troy Dorneman, 24, of Mahanoy City initially lied to them. He then changed his story and claimed the 12-year-old girl initiated the sexual activity.
Dorneman is locked up in Schuylkill County, charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault, indecent exposure, corruption of minors, and child endangerment.
